TIMOTHY LYNN
SUGGS, 51
LAKELAND - Tim Suggs, 51, of Lakeland, FL went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 21 2020. Born in Lakeland FL Sep. 28 1968.
Tim is survived by his wife, Sharon Suggs, daughter, Shelby Suggs, son, Brandon (Brittannie) Suggs, granddaughter, Raevyn Suggs, sister, Penny (John) Sapp, mother, Loretta Suggs, brother and sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father, Luke Suggs.
He loved hunting, fishing, grilling, and Nascar. He was a family man at heart and loved his church.
The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 pm on Thursday, Feb 27 2020, at Trinity Life Church. A memorial service will follow at the church, 1942 W Memorial Blvd, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020