TIMOTHY (Tim) OWEN WILSON

AUBURNDALE -Tim Owen Wilson passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Born March 2, 1950 in New York. He was met by his wife, Suzanne Wilson, step-son Brad Green, and mother Ethel Wilson which preceded him in death. He was the son of Donald Wilson.
A loving father to William 'Bill' (Maria) Wilson of Tupelo, Ms., Lori Green of Auburndale, FL., Christina Yates of Tupelo, Ms., and his furbabies Buster and Bentley.
He was the grandfather of Katie Broderick and Kyle Yates.
The brother of Margaret Wilson and the late Richard Wilson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
No gathering for celebration of life will be held due to the pandemic. He will truly be missed by family & friends.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
