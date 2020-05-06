TIMOTHY WAYNE BANKS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIMOTHY WAYNE
BANKS, 61

LAKELAND - Mr. Timothy W. Banks went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Loudon, TN and moved to Lakeland from Green Castle, IN, in 1974. Timothy worked as a sales consultant for Banks Mobile Homes and as an independent contractor in trading and consulting. He was a member of Lakes Church in Lakeland.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Charles R. Banks, Sr., and Jean Banks; brother, Charles R. (Sheila) Banks, Jr. and niece, Molly Banks.
Due to the covid-19 virus, services will be private. Interment will take place at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Tim to Lakes Church, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, Florida 33801.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved