TIMOTHY WAYNE
BANKS, 61
LAKELAND - Mr. Timothy W. Banks went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Loudon, TN and moved to Lakeland from Green Castle, IN, in 1974. Timothy worked as a sales consultant for Banks Mobile Homes and as an independent contractor in trading and consulting. He was a member of Lakes Church in Lakeland.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Charles R. Banks, Sr., and Jean Banks; brother, Charles R. (Sheila) Banks, Jr. and niece, Molly Banks.
Due to the covid-19 virus, services will be private. Interment will take place at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Tim to Lakes Church, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
BANKS, 61
LAKELAND - Mr. Timothy W. Banks went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Loudon, TN and moved to Lakeland from Green Castle, IN, in 1974. Timothy worked as a sales consultant for Banks Mobile Homes and as an independent contractor in trading and consulting. He was a member of Lakes Church in Lakeland.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Charles R. Banks, Sr., and Jean Banks; brother, Charles R. (Sheila) Banks, Jr. and niece, Molly Banks.
Due to the covid-19 virus, services will be private. Interment will take place at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Tim to Lakes Church, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.