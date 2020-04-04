|
|
TINA
JEANINE GAVIN
HAINES CITY - Tina Jeanine Gavin, 47, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020.
Tina was known for her loving heart & kind spirit. She loved God, her family and friends unconditionally.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Gavin; grandparents, Susie & Buck Dorriety and Carl Bohannon & Dorothy Stewart.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua & Stephen Gavin; daughter Brandi Wright; parents, Junior & Jean Dorriety; sisters, Lisa (William) Taylor & Deanna (Jerry) Bentley; grandchildren, Elena, Tye, Stephen, Alexandrea, Hailie, Branson, Paityne; cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces & grand-nieces; as well as her fiancé Billy Wooten and his sons, Brandon & Derek, and also her best friend Samantha Carpenter.
She will be forever missed! A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020