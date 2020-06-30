TINA MICHELLE

STABLER



WINTER HAVEN - Tina was born on November 7, 1961 in Sarasota, FL and went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. She was 58 years old.

Tina worked at Doty's Farm & Garden in Winter Haven where she shared her love for plants. Her love of God flowed throughout her ministry to help others where she was always looking for a way to help those in need.

She attended First Baptist Church in Winter Haven.

Tina was an energetic person who had a passion for life.

Her contagious smile always lit up a room. She loved parties, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

Tina is survived by her son, Samuel Smith, daughter in law, Emily, granddaughter, Zoie, sisters, Lesa and Brenda, brother, Rowan and her mother, Betty Stabler, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tina's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at First Baptist Church in Winter Haven, 4pm.

The family requests that those attending the service, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Habitat for Humanity, 3550 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven 33880; the Good Shepherd Hospice House, 105 Arneson Ave. in Auburndale 33823; or Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd. Lake Wales 33853.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store