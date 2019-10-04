|
|
TODD FREDERICK
VAUGHN
9/18/60 - 9/16/19
CONROE, TX. - Todd Vaughn went to his heavenly home after complications with heart surgery. His family and loved ones were with him as he departed without gaining consciousness in Conroe, Texas which had been his home for nearly 15 years.
Todd had grown-up in Albuquerque, NM, El Paso, TX, and Coral Springs, FL. He was an accomplished cross-country runner and a life-long fisherman and sometimes hunter. He enjoyed his motorcycle trips over the years and the years he spent with 'The Reguladores,' a motorcycle group who rode for pleasure and for a variety of charities in the south Texas area. Todd took great pride in being a 33 degree Mason and valued his friendships and many activities with fellow Masons in his lodge.
During his long career in the wholesale nursery business, Todd was a very successful salesman and entrepreneur. He was known by his family and friends as being very generous with his time and talents. He always wanted everyone to be happy and well fed. He kept his bar-b-que handy and hot.
As his volunteer work, Todd belonged to search and rescue units in both Florida and Texas, he was happy to serve as their diver when needed. Being a self-taught guitarist and excellent vocalist, Todd enjoyed entertaining friends with classics and country songs.
He was predeceased by his grandparents on both sides of his family. He is survived by his mother and father, Don and Mary Vaughn, Lakeland, FL, his daughter, Lindsay Johnson, her husband, Kyle Johnson, their son, Daniel Vaughn Johnson, and her mother Beverly Beres, Denton, TX, also his loving partner Deborah Scho-nefeld, Conroe, TX. His brothers are Troy Vaughn, wife Charlotte, Bartow, FL and Timothy Vaughn, Lakeland, FL. His nieces and nephews are Trevor Vaughn, Bartow, FL, Lynette Vaughn, Nick Vaughn and wife, Samantha and their children James Aubrey and Beatrice Mary of Lakeland.
Todd's ashes will be distributed in the forest near the trout stream he and his father enjoyed fishing in Northern New Mexico.
Condolences may be sent to mcnuttsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019