TODD MICHAEL
LAUGHERY, 40
WINTER HAVEN - Todd Michael Laughery of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was 40. A native of Bradenton, FL, born November 8, 1978 to Bud & Marty Laughery, Todd has lived in this area most of his life. He was a Network Operations Manager for Batesville Casket Company, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and he enjoyed flying drones, fishing, kayaking, and the outdoors. Todd was a great loving family man.
Todd is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Laughery and his daughter Reese Alexis of Winter Haven; his parents: Bud & Marty Laughery of Winter Haven; his brothers Kent Laughery (Maria) and their daughter Elizabeth of Venice, FL; and Brian Laughery of Myakka, FL.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019