TOM
WALDEN
LAKELAND - Tom Walden, 67, Died January 28th 2020.
Tom was born in Louisville, Ga March 12, 1952 to Lonice Walden he moved to Florida as a young child and remained in Lakeland until his death.
He was a State Certified licensed General Contractor, Roofing Contractor, and Sheet Metal Contractor. Tom spent over 30 years at Florida Sheet Metal culminating as Vice President. He remained actively employed with Springer-Peterson as an estimator-project manager until his death.
Tom was a devoted husband and father and always put family first. As a very detail-oriented person, he always explored all opportunities and possibilities in all aspects of his life. He devoted his life to his family and work in the roofing and sheet metal industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, wood working, and spending time with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Walden; daughter, Nanci Walters; Son, Jeremy (Rachel) Walden, grandson, Cole Walden; all from Lakeland. Tom is also survived by his sister Linda (Joe) Thompson of Tallahassee; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 1st, 3 to 5 PM at Serenity Gardens 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810
Published in Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020