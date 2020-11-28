1/1
TOMMY B. SUMMERLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOMMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOMMY B. SUMMERLIN, 57

MULBERRY - Tommy B. Summerlin, age 57, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born September 19, 1963 in Milton, FL to Amos Summerlin & Helen Brock. He was a graduate of Mulberry High School class of 1981. Tommy served in the US Army from 1981-1984. Upon returning from the Army he began his career at Mosaic Company. In 1998, he was hired by ICWUC-UFCW union and invested 22 years of dedicated service to thousands of union workers across the Southeastern United States. Tommy's career recently culminated as being appointed Vice President and Regional Director of the ICWUC-UFCW Region V. Tommy loved his family, enjoyed sports and had a unique way of always bringing light and laughter to any situation. He was known in the community as a beloved little league baseball coach for many years. Tommy was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sean Summerlin, mother, Helen Brock, father, Amos Summerlin and grandparents Douglas and Alice Daniels. He is survived by an extended loving family including his wife of nearly 35 years, Amanda Summerlin, daughter, Cherie Summerlin, grandson, Brayden Summerlin, and brothers, Kevin and Chad Brock.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Imperial Lakes, 1905 Shepherd Road in Lakeland, FL. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Imperial Lakes. Interment will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery in Mulberry, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved