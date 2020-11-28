TOMMY B. SUMMERLIN, 57
MULBERRY - Tommy B. Summerlin, age 57, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born September 19, 1963 in Milton, FL to Amos Summerlin & Helen Brock. He was a graduate of Mulberry High School class of 1981. Tommy served in the US Army from 1981-1984. Upon returning from the Army he began his career at Mosaic Company. In 1998, he was hired by ICWUC-UFCW union and invested 22 years of dedicated service to thousands of union workers across the Southeastern United States. Tommy's career recently culminated as being appointed Vice President and Regional Director of the ICWUC-UFCW Region V. Tommy loved his family, enjoyed sports and had a unique way of always bringing light and laughter to any situation. He was known in the community as a beloved little league baseball coach for many years. Tommy was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sean Summerlin, mother, Helen Brock, father, Amos Summerlin and grandparents Douglas and Alice Daniels. He is survived by an extended loving family including his wife of nearly 35 years, Amanda Summerlin, daughter, Cherie Summerlin, grandson, Brayden Summerlin, and brothers, Kevin and Chad Brock.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Imperial Lakes, 1905 Shepherd Road in Lakeland, FL. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Imperial Lakes. Interment will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery in Mulberry, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com