TOMMY DEAN
PRICE, 66
JACKSONVILLE - Tommy Dean Price, 66, passed away at UF Health in Jacksonville on January 30, 2020 of complications from lung disease.
Tommy was born 4/3/1953 to Romie and Virginia (Dailey) Price of Auburndale, Florida. He graduated Auburndale High School in 1971 and entered the United States Navy. Upon completion of his military service he was employed in the Civil Service at the Pensacola Naval Air Station and Jacksonville Naval Air Station as an aircraft maintenance technician for 35 years. He enjoyed sailing and boating on the open water. He also liked all types of cars and racing. He owned and drove a short track car in the Pensacola area. He had a passion for home construction and together with his family built several homes over the years. His fondest pastime was riding his golf cart through the neighborhood with his Boston Terrier (Charlie).
He was predeceased by his parents and youngest brother Ray of Auburndale. He is survived by his wife, Debra Price of Jacksonville; sons, Cale (Trish) Price of Lake Wales, FL, and Keith (Sarah) Price of Jacksonville; daughters, Heather (Corey) Chaney of Aurora, CO, and Melinda (John) Andrisen of Ormond Beach, FL; stepson, Mason Williamson of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Patsy (Charles) Matthews of Winter Haven, FL, and Darlene (Ed) Stephens of Auburndale, FL; brother, Eddie (Karen) Price of Auburndale, FL; grandchildren, Madisyn, Bo, Gavin, Layla, Carter, Fisher, Brylie and Adel.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020