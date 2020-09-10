TOMMY M. PITTS, 82
LAKELAND - Tommy M. Pitts, 82, passed away Sept. 7, 2020.
Mr. Pitts was born in Memphis, TN on Dec. 29, 1937, and moved to the Lakeland area in 1973. He attended The Lakes Church, and retired from HR at CF Industries after 24 years. He was a loving Dad, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, and he supported his family in every way. Tommy also enjoyed spending time at the beach and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Pitts; daughters, Julie (Bill) Masters and Vickey (Ferrol) White; son, Jeff (Becky) Pitts; granddaughter, Michelle (Charles) George; grandsons, Jared (Brittany) Pitts and Jonathan Masters; great granddaughter, Mia George; and sister Mary Alice Doyle. Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charlie Pitts.
A graveside service will be conducted Thurs. Sept. 10th at 9 am at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.