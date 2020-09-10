1/1
TOMMY M. PITTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOMMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOMMY M. PITTS, 82

LAKELAND - Tommy M. Pitts, 82, passed away Sept. 7, 2020.
Mr. Pitts was born in Memphis, TN on Dec. 29, 1937, and moved to the Lakeland area in 1973. He attended The Lakes Church, and retired from HR at CF Industries after 24 years. He was a loving Dad, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, and he supported his family in every way. Tommy also enjoyed spending time at the beach and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Pitts; daughters, Julie (Bill) Masters and Vickey (Ferrol) White; son, Jeff (Becky) Pitts; granddaughter, Michelle (Charles) George; grandsons, Jared (Brittany) Pitts and Jonathan Masters; great granddaughter, Mia George; and sister Mary Alice Doyle. Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charlie Pitts.
A graveside service will be conducted Thurs. Sept. 10th at 9 am at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved