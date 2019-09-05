|
|
TONI
KRIEGER
TALLASSEE, AL. - On August 30, 2019, Toni Krieger, who hailed from Tallassee, Alabama, shed earthly fetters for heavenly wings just shy of her 98th birthday. Generous of heart, spirit, and time, Toni's salient trait was celebrating the plurality in people and opening her home to those in want. Toni was an artist in a plethora of mediums, an interior decorator, journaler, and avid tennis fan who traveled to Wimbledon, England to cheer for her favorite players while consuming copious amounts of strawberries and cream. She loved life, adventure, watching tennis and golf, dance, parks, jazz, flowers, birds, museums, plays, hobnobbing, sharing her artistry, her church, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Toni was preceded in death by son, Rob Krieger. She is survived by son, Ken Krieger of Cape Coral; grandson, Paul Krieger of Marietta, GA; granddaughter, Karen Krieger of Ft. Myers, FL; daughter-in-law, Nancy Krieger of Winter Haven; grandson, Robbie Krieger of Portland, OR; granddaughter, Kelly Krieger of Winter Haven; daughter, Kathi Krieger Barr of Winter Haven, FL; grandson Tobey Barr (Emily), great-grand-children Rex, Emma Claire, and Annie, all of Brooksville, FL.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday September 14, 11:00 at First Presbyterian Church. After the service, please join the family for food and fellowship.
