TONIA 'TONI' JEAN HOWE, 62
LAKELAND - Mrs. Toni Howe passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born in Princeton, IN and moved to Lakeland in 1980. Toni worked for Polk County Public Schools for over 35 years. She was the former Principal of Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary and was an active member of Victory Church in Lakeland.
Toni expressed her love for life in many ways. She was an amazing and devoted mother, grandmother and wife. Toni and her husband Tim were perfect partners and soulmates. Toni often referred to Tim as the love of her life. They both shared the same passion for life through travel, church, family, friends and faith. Toni loved and adored her children and grandchildren. They were first and foremost in her life. She strived to prepare them for the future and wanted them to embrace and enjoy life to the fullest as she did. Her love for them was unwavering.
Toni was a lifelong educator. She loved teaching not only children but assisting those around her to be better at understanding the needs of children and families. An accomplished leader, she was always searching for solutions to help students and teachers to grow. She loved her career with Polk County schools and even after retirement she shared her expertise and knowledge as a supervisor for student teachers at Florida Southern College, preparing them for the classroom.
Friendships and family were vibrantly important and necessary for Toni. She danced to the beat of her own happy drum and in turn she helped her friends dance to theirs. She accepted those around her for who they were, but more importantly she helped them to embrace life fully and completely. Always making a joke at every turn, and always willing to give advice, she was a joy to be with. She brought laughter, love, kindness and fun into life wherever she was. Toni was direct and honest in her approach to living life and rarely let things get her down. These are the things that we loved and will miss most about her. She has taught us well~
Toni is survived by her husband, Timothy Howe; children, Dustin Bartley, Kyle Bartley, Brandy Bellittera, Rusty Howe; brother, Brad Kolb and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 13th, 11:00 am at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd., Lakeland.
A private interment will take place at Serenity Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com