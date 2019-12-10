|
TONY D.
WEEKS, Sr., 73
MEDULLA - Tony D. Weeks, Sr., age 73, passed away December 8, 2019 at home.
He was born in Lakeland, FL, to Jesse & Katie (McGee) Weeks, Sr. on May 1, 1946. He has lived in Medulla all of his life. He was a control panel operator in the phosphate mining industry and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Weeks, son Tony D. Weeks, Jr., daughter Wynette (Bruce) Nance, stepsons, Kenneth & Craig Miskimon, brother Jesse Weeks, sisters Patsy Gay, Sandra Black, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Florida. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019