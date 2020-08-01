1/1
TONY E. GIBSON
TONY E.
GIBSON, Jr., 23

BARTOW - Tony E. Gibson, Jr., 23, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Mulberry, FL.
Born March 10, 1997 in Winter Haven, FL, the son of Tony Gibson, Sr. & Michelle Gibson, was a lifelong resident of Bartow. He was a Equipment Operator for Tiger Construction Company. Tony was a graduate of Bartow HIgh School, Class of 2015 where he was active in the Bartow Jackets football and baseball programs. He was attending Polk State College. He loved to hang out with his family and friends. He loved watching sports, playing video games and watching anime. To know him, he loved to laugh and have a great time. He will be loved and missed by family and friends.
Tony is preceded in death by his grandpa Henry Breton, granny Gladys Gibson and uncle Chucky Healey. He is survived by a loving family including his parents: Tony Sr. and Michelle Gibson, his sister: McKenzie Gibson; and his grandmother: Elizabeth Breton, an uncle George Kurucz and wife Tina, aunt Tonja Gutierrez and aunt Teresa Healey.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at a family member's residence, 1856 Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road, Bartow 33830. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ( jdrf.org ) or Buddy Baseball ( BuddyBaseball.org )


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
