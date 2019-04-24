|
TONY
TUCKER, 80
PLANT CITY - Tony Tucker, 80, of Plant City, Florida, born on November 28, 1938 in Lyons, Georgia; entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2019.
He retired from Hardee Manufacturing after 45 years, and never missed a day of work. He was a member of Knights Baptist Church and he enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, June Tucker. He is survived by his children, Michael Tucker and Debbie Brown; grandchildren, Stephanie Palmer, William Brown, and Christine Brown; great-grand-children, Jathan, Jacob and Jameson; brother, Butch Tucker (Diane); and many extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, 6005 S County Rd 39, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019