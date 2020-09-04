TRACY L.MILLEN, 70FORT MEADE - Mr. Tracy L. Millen, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL.Tracy was born August 16, 1950 in Evansville, IN and grew up in Land O'Lakes, FL, where he was a graduate of Pasco High School and Hillsborough Community College. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Conflict veteran, serving four years as a Boatswains mate. Tracy served as a law enforcement officer for the Pasco County Sheriff's Dept. and also for the Fort Meade Police Dept., and was an avid hunter.He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Millen and mother, Earlene Ren-shaw Millen. Tracy is survived by his daughter, Ashley McCracken and husband Dave, Newark, OH; brother, Mike Millen and sister, Deborah Millen, both of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Lillian, Annie, David Benjamin, and Ella; companion, Roxanne Anderson, Fort Meade, FL.Private family services will be held at a later date.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.