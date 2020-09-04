1/1
TRACY L. MILLEN
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TRACY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRACY L.
MILLEN, 70

FORT MEADE - Mr. Tracy L. Millen, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL.
Tracy was born August 16, 1950 in Evansville, IN and grew up in Land O'Lakes, FL, where he was a graduate of Pasco High School and Hillsborough Community College. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Conflict veteran, serving four years as a Boatswains mate. Tracy served as a law enforcement officer for the Pasco County Sheriff's Dept. and also for the Fort Meade Police Dept., and was an avid hunter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Millen and mother, Earlene Ren-shaw Millen. Tracy is survived by his daughter, Ashley McCracken and husband Dave, Newark, OH; brother, Mike Millen and sister, Deborah Millen, both of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Lillian, Annie, David Benjamin, and Ella; companion, Roxanne Anderson, Fort Meade, FL.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved