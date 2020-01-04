|
|
TRACY MARIE
RODDENBERRY
LAKELAND - Tracy Marie Roddenberry (Haygood), 50, of Lakeland, passed away December 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. She was born November 14, 1969 in Granite City, IL to parents Donald Ray Haygood, Sr. and Betty Levearn Tubbs. She moved to Florida in 1972. She spent her time working at Sam's Club and Michael's Crafts. She held a deep passion for crafts and for all of her very loved miniature dachshunds.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Haygood.
Living on to cherish her memories include her beloved husband: Jeffrey Allen Roddenberry; sons Joshua (Ashley) Roddenberry, Ryan Roddenberry, and Taylor Roddenberry; daughter Laurie Everett; parents Donald Haygood, Sr., and Carol Haygood; siblings Donald Haygood, Jr., David Haygood (Marie), and Steven Cosentino (Jennifer); grandsons Jakob Roddenberry, Reese Ever-ett, and Luke Everett; granddaughters Kelsey Roddenberry and Meah Everett; puppies Katie, Peanut, Chloe, Cleo, Ellie, Shay; and many more loving family and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home from 6:00-9:00PM. Funeral services at the Parkview Baptist Church in Lakeland are scheduled for 10AM on Saturday, January 4, with interment to immediately follow at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020