TRACY STEVEN
SELLS, 42
LAKELAND - Tracy Steven Sells, 42, died June 20, 2019.
Tracy was born in Lakeland on May 22, 1977 to Kaye and Louie Sells. Tracy was a life-long resident of Lakeland graduating from Kathleen High School. Upon completion of his Bachelor's degree at the University of South Florida, Tracy began a career in technology as a computer programmer working with Wolters Kluwer where he stayed for fifteen years. At the time of Tracy's death, he was employed by CertiPay in Winter Haven. Tracy had a strong faith in Christ and was an active member of the Scott Lake Baptist Church. In his spare time, he was devoted to his children and deeply involved in Boy Scout activities even functioning as a scout leader. Tracy was a loving father, son, brother, and friend to all who knew him.
Tracy is survived by his mother and father, Kaye and Louie Sells; his sister, Shari Roberts; his children, Noah and Gabriel Sells; his wife, Martha Sells; the mother of his children, Vanessa Sells; his step-children, Donavyn Henning and Zachary Odom; his nephews, Hunter Roberts and Jeremie Roberts and wife, Jennifer Roberts, and their children, Coltyn and Naomi Roberts.
Visitation will be Wed. June 26, 2019 from 10am-12pm with funeral service at 12pm at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Rd, Lakeland, FL 33813. Interment at Oak Hill Burial Park will follow.
Published in Ledger from June 25 to June 26, 2019