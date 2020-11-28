TRAVIS NEAL ROUSE, 42



WESLEY CHAPEL - Travis Neal Rouse, 42, died July 10, 2020 at home in Wesley Chapel.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Rebecca Rouse. Travis had 2 boys, Levi and Dylan Rouse, and 2 girls Chelcey Nixon (Tyler) and Lacey Robbins. He is survived by his parents Bobby and Sandy Rouse from Haines City, FL and Bernadette Hansen (Bobby) from Appomattox, VA. He is also survived by brothers: Josh Rouse (Jackie), Aaron Rouse, Jacob Rouse (Tiffany), and sisters Hollie Mathews (John), Carmen Bryant (Colin), and by several other family and friends.

Travis loved working all the overtime he could. When he was not working he loved being at the house taking care of his family and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. 'Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed.'



