TRAVIS TATE, 80
LAKELAND - Travis Tate, 80, passed away surrounded by family on November 19, 2020.
Born near Osceola, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Ross and Lesby Tate. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harvey Tate.
Travis is survived by his wife Susan Tate; children, Travis Tate (Penny), Tami Grimes (Mike); sister, Vanita Walker (Charles); five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Travis was a member of Griffin Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent and Usher. He was a former Youth Director, Royal Ambassadors Leader and bus driver for Kathleen Baptist Church, and a Scoutmaster for Troop 761.
A graduate of Lakeland High School in 1959, he worked in construction and metal fabrication, was co-owner of Imperial Paving Co. during the 1970s, and retired from the industrial maintenance department at Publix in 2006.
The family will receive friends from 5-6pm, Monday, November 30, 2020, at Griffin Baptist Church, Lakeland, with services to follow.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.ca
re.