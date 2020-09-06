1/
TRENTON WENDELL "TRENT" MCGILL
1976 - 2020
TRENTON 'TRENT' WENDELL MCGILL, 44

FORT PLAIN, NY - Mr. Trenton 'Trent' Wendell McGill, 44, Fort Plain, NY passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY.
He was born on February 6, 1976 in Bartow, FL to proud parent's Wendell McGill and Darla Browder Morrison. He was a graduate of Bartow High School Class of 1995. Trent had been a resident of Florida working for local fish farms until he moved to Fort Plain, NY where he resided for the last 2 years of his life working for Richardson's Brand in the sanitation department. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR, listening to country music, going fishing and eating.
Trent is survived by his loving mother: Darla (Terry) Morrison, father: Wendell McGill, companion: Laurie Smith, daughter: Cour-tney McGill, son: Jordan McGill, brother: Justin (Tammy) McGill. He also leaves behind a niece, nephew and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Kersey Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 the service will be limited to 25 attendees.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
