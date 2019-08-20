|
TROY E.
ALLAN, 59
MULBERRY - Troy E. Allan, age 59, passed away August 5, 2019.
Troy was born in St. Pete, FL, to Rob & Barbara (Burns) Allan on October 6, 1959. He moved to Mulberry 25 years ago from St. Pete. He was a truck driver and of the Church of God Faith.
He is survived by his wife Mary Allan, daughters, Diana Clark, Amanda Floyd, grandchildren Dakota, Taylor, Alexus, Chloe & Zachary, brothers Russ and Marc Allan, sister Ellen Burns, nephew Andy Allan and nieces Laura and Alyssa Allan.
Troy,
My love, you'll never know how much I miss you, you'll live in my heart forever. I'm not sure how I will go on without you, but to know you're free from pain and suffering helps me the most. I long for the day we meet in HEAVEN, never to worry about leaving one another again. Rest in peace, my love. I love you forever, your wife, Mary Ruth.
A celebration of Troy's life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Willow Oak Church of God, 4085 State Rd. 60 W., Mulberry, FL, 33860.
