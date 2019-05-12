|
TROY F.
PIPKIN, Jr., 76
WINTER HAVEN -Troy F. Pipkin, Jr. 76, of Winter Haven, FL (formerly of Auburndale) passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven.
Born September 27, 1942 in Crystal Beach, FL he moved to Auburndale in 2005 from Papillion, NE. He was veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patty; two sons, Timothy F. Pipkin and his wife Kathryn of Choctaw, OK and Troy B. Pipkin and his wife, Tonia of Dulles, VA; two step-brothers, Ruben Pipkin of Arlington, TX and James H. Harrison of Lakeland, FL; two grandsons, Tyler Pipkin and his wife Chelsea and, Tristan Pipkin; and a great granddaughter, Tessa Pipkin.
The family will receive friends from 2:30pm till 3:30pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 3:30pm. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019