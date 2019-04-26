|
TROY FRANKLIN
WATERS, 55
LIVE OAK - Troy Franklin Waters, age 55, of Live Oak, Florida, passed away on April 22, 2019. Troy was born May 31, 1963, in Plant City, Florida, to Wilbur Jackson and Vivian Welch Waters. Troy was a member of the University of Florida Gator football team from 1981-1982. He served an honorable mission to Fresno, CA for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Afterwards he met his beloved wife, Janet Gerhauser Waters at Rick's College and married in the Salt Lake City Temple January 8, 1986. Troy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Lex Waters.
Troy leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Janet Waters of Live Oak, Florida; daughter, Shanna Marie (Douglas) Broadstreet of Davenport, Florida; sons, Troy Bronson (Brittany) Waters of Rexburg, Idaho and Austin Tyler (Jessica Barber) Waters of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Brinley Waters, Reagan Waters, Cooper Waters, Jackson Broadstreet, Annaleigh Broadstreet, Denver Waters, Adaline Waters, Lennon Waters and Alyse Broadstreet; as well as his mother, brothers, sisters and numerous nieces, neph-ews, extended family and friends.
A service to honor the Troy's life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lake Butler, Florida. Viewing will begin at 10am (one hour prior to service). Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Providence, FL. Services will be officiated by President Robert Law. A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lake Butler. A memorial service will also be held April 30, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Haines City, Florida at 5pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home of Lake Butler, FL. 386-496-2008.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019