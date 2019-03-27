|
TROY
GRINER, 78
BARTOW - Troy Griner, age 78, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Tampa.
Born July 18, 1940 in Nashville, GA, he was the son of the late Daniel Harrison Griner and Bessie (Adams) Griner. Mr. Griner worked for over 50 years in the Citrus Industry as a mechanic and a foreman. He then worked in the maintenance department at the Bartow Air Base for five years. Troy was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Garfield.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers Roscoe Griner and Billy Dampier. Mr. Griner is survived by his wife of 59 years, Merlene Griner of Bartow, his children: Dawn Wyant (David) of Bartow and Tim Griner (Arleen) of Alturas. He also leaves behind his siblings: Wesley Griner, Shirley Brooks (J.D.), Jackie Gautney, Betty Powell (Roger), his grandchildren: Brandi, Caleb, Lindsey, Emily, Aaron, Madison and his great grandchildren: Waylon, Cash, Jackson, Macie Jo, Arabella and Troy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Friday, March 29th at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church of Lake Garfield, 1170, 80 Foot Road in Bartow. Condolences to the family at
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019