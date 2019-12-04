|
|
TRUDY CAMILLE NELSON
LAKELAND - Trudy Camille Nelson was born on December 5, 1952 to Homer Eugene White and Willie Mae (McIntyre) White, in Magnolia, Mississippi. Trudy passed away on November 29, 2019 in Lakeland.
Trudy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Mark Warren Nelson of Lakeland, FL; daughter Kimberly Grace Lazaroe (husband Loren) of Seffner, FL; son Kevin Michael Nelson of Fort Lauderdale, FL; brother Gene White (wife Maria) of Jacksonville, NC; and sister Candy Wallace (husband Rhett) of Amite, LA. Trudy was blessed with one granddaughter Landrie Grace Lazaroe; niece Christina Mosser (husband Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; nephew Landon Wallace (wife Whitney) of Amite, LA; niece Sarah Eisworth (husband Jacob) of Greenwell Springs, LA; and eight great nieces and nephews.
Trudy is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great aunt, and sister. She was a devoted healthcare provider dedicated to her patients and co-workers, and a loyal friend. She was a lover of animals, an avid gardener, and loved spending time with her family.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 2125 S. Bartow Hwy, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
