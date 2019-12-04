 -->
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
2125 S. Bartow Hwy
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for TRUDY NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRUDY CAMILLE NELSON


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TRUDY CAMILLE NELSON Obituary
TRUDY CAMILLE NELSON

LAKELAND - Trudy Camille Nelson was born on December 5, 1952 to Homer Eugene White and Willie Mae (McIntyre) White, in Magnolia, Mississippi. Trudy passed away on November 29, 2019 in Lakeland.
Trudy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Mark Warren Nelson of Lakeland, FL; daughter Kimberly Grace Lazaroe (husband Loren) of Seffner, FL; son Kevin Michael Nelson of Fort Lauderdale, FL; brother Gene White (wife Maria) of Jacksonville, NC; and sister Candy Wallace (husband Rhett) of Amite, LA. Trudy was blessed with one granddaughter Landrie Grace Lazaroe; niece Christina Mosser (husband Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; nephew Landon Wallace (wife Whitney) of Amite, LA; niece Sarah Eisworth (husband Jacob) of Greenwell Springs, LA; and eight great nieces and nephews.
Trudy is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great aunt, and sister. She was a devoted healthcare provider dedicated to her patients and co-workers, and a loyal friend. She was a lover of animals, an avid gardener, and loved spending time with her family.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 2125 S. Bartow Hwy, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Trudy, may be made to the at
www.donatenow.heart.org
Condolences may be made to the family at www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TRUDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -