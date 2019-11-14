The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TRUDY FENNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRUDY HENRY FENNELL


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TRUDY HENRY FENNELL Obituary
TRUDY HENRY FENNELL

LAKELAND - Trudy Henry Fennell passed away on November 12, 2019. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on October 4, 1930 and graduated from Lakeland High School. Mrs. Fennell was married for 60 years to Connor Fennell and together raised three children.
Mrs. Fennell worked at McCrory's Drug Store while in high school. She also worked at Florida Southern Abstract and Title Company as well as working alongside her husband at McDaniel Printing Company, while raising their children and taking care of her mother-in-law and aunt who lived next door.
Mrs. Fennell retired from the Property Appraiser's Office in Bartow where she helped many with the legal specifics of land location, description and property deeds. She also was a Tupperware and Mary Kay consultant, and used every opportunity to share her love of the Lord. She and her husband enjoyed traveling with dear friends.
Mrs. Fennell was a charter member of Webster Avenue Baptist Church, known now as Webster Memorial Baptist Church. She was an active member of Christian Women's Club. Mrs. Fennell was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Connor, her parents CB and Gertrude Henry, and by her sisters: Kathleen, Geraldine, and Jane.
She is survived by her son Chuck (Judy) of Auburndale, daughter Connie Battaglini (Raphael) of Niceville, FL, daughter Julie Olender (Andy) of Lakeland, 7 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Trudy will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 with a service at 3:00 pm and an interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale FL 33823.
The family especially would like to thank the staff at Grace Manor Suites for their care and love. She loved you all.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TRUDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now