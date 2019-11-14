|
TRUDY HENRY FENNELL
LAKELAND - Trudy Henry Fennell passed away on November 12, 2019. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on October 4, 1930 and graduated from Lakeland High School. Mrs. Fennell was married for 60 years to Connor Fennell and together raised three children.
Mrs. Fennell worked at McCrory's Drug Store while in high school. She also worked at Florida Southern Abstract and Title Company as well as working alongside her husband at McDaniel Printing Company, while raising their children and taking care of her mother-in-law and aunt who lived next door.
Mrs. Fennell retired from the Property Appraiser's Office in Bartow where she helped many with the legal specifics of land location, description and property deeds. She also was a Tupperware and Mary Kay consultant, and used every opportunity to share her love of the Lord. She and her husband enjoyed traveling with dear friends.
Mrs. Fennell was a charter member of Webster Avenue Baptist Church, known now as Webster Memorial Baptist Church. She was an active member of Christian Women's Club. Mrs. Fennell was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Connor, her parents CB and Gertrude Henry, and by her sisters: Kathleen, Geraldine, and Jane.
She is survived by her son Chuck (Judy) of Auburndale, daughter Connie Battaglini (Raphael) of Niceville, FL, daughter Julie Olender (Andy) of Lakeland, 7 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Trudy will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 with a service at 3:00 pm and an interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale FL 33823.
The family especially would like to thank the staff at Grace Manor Suites for their care and love. She loved you all.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019