TYLER DAVID
HALL
LAKELAND - Tyler David Hall passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020 at the age of 21. He was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of going to the University of Florida majoring in Agriculture and Life Sciences.
He is survived by his parents, David and Kristen Hall, his grand-parents Mario and Jane Scarpa, Barbara Hall and the late Dr. Jerry C. Hall; his loving girlfriend Meagan Clark; aunts and uncles, John and Amy Hall, Matt and Tami Hall, Eva Hall, Katie Kilburn, Chase and Dana Kilburn; cousins John, Zachary, Hunter, Jacob, Brooke, Delaney, Rhien, Grayson, Audrey and Gemma. He also had an incredible band of friends he got to call his brothers.
Tyler was an avid Florida Gator fan, never missing a home game in 'The Swamp.' He was often seen wearing his blue Hawaiian Gator shirt, getting the crowd in Section 'D' pumped up and cheering. His passions included nature and music, especially the Grateful Dead. He enjoyed collecting vinyl records, family vacations with the Snider family, hiking in the Georgia mountains, playing Xbox and spending time with the people he cherished the most. He was kind and loving. He was devoted to his parents, grandparents, family, friends and girlfriend. Tyler was attentive, compassionate, and genuine. To many, he was a shoulder to lean on and was considered to be an old soul who never met a stranger.
The family will present 9 -11 am Friday at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., where a memorial service will follow at 11 am. Inurnment to follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery.
The family asks that you please wear UF Gator colors or casual clothing in memory of Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the UF Memorial Tribute to Tyler Hall GoFundMe account. All donations received will be placed in a trust to create a scholarship endowment in Tyler's name. Donations can be made at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Memorial-expenses-for-tyler-hall, or mailed directly to the Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.