Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
(863) 293-2133
For more information about
UDELLA SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for UDELLA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

UDELLA BERNICE (GRIGSBY) SMITH


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
UDELLA BERNICE (GRIGSBY) SMITH Obituary
UDELLA
BERNICE (GRIGSBY)
SMITH, 94

WINTER HAVEN - Udella Bernice Smith was born on September 11, 1924, in Somerset, Ohio and went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019.
Udella came to Winter Haven from Ohio in the 1950s. She worked for Kraft Foods (Tree Sweet). She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she participated in Altar Guild, Sunshine Club, Winter Fest and church mailings.
Udella is preceded in death by her parents: John and Naomi Mechling Grigsby, infant son, Donaveon Allison, brothers Laurence and Leland of Ohio, Ralph of California, sister Esther Cramer, Winter Haven, FL, niece, Carol Flory, great nephew, Donnie Moss, Akron, Ohio. She is survived by great nieces, Pamela Gray and Cynthia Moss, Akron, Ohio and friends and caregivers Bobbie and Carlton Goff, friends, Bob and Lorraine Pergande.
Burial will be at a later date in Somerset, Ohio, beside her son. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now