UDELLA
BERNICE (GRIGSBY)
SMITH, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Udella Bernice Smith was born on September 11, 1924, in Somerset, Ohio and went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019.
Udella came to Winter Haven from Ohio in the 1950s. She worked for Kraft Foods (Tree Sweet). She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she participated in Altar Guild, Sunshine Club, Winter Fest and church mailings.
Udella is preceded in death by her parents: John and Naomi Mechling Grigsby, infant son, Donaveon Allison, brothers Laurence and Leland of Ohio, Ralph of California, sister Esther Cramer, Winter Haven, FL, niece, Carol Flory, great nephew, Donnie Moss, Akron, Ohio. She is survived by great nieces, Pamela Gray and Cynthia Moss, Akron, Ohio and friends and caregivers Bobbie and Carlton Goff, friends, Bob and Lorraine Pergande.
Burial will be at a later date in Somerset, Ohio, beside her son. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019