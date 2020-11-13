ULYSSES J. JOHNSON III, 91Life Reflections -Heaven Sent: August 11, 1929 - Called Home: November 6, 2020WINTER HAVEN - Ulysses J. Johnson III transcended this earthly life on Friday, November 6, 2020 having enjoyed 91 years and 2 months of life. He was born on August 11, 1929 in the Florence Villa section of Winter Haven, Florida to Mr. U. J. Johnson II and Mrs. Hattie Thomas Johnson. Ulysses and his younger siblings: Berkely, Richard, and Sylvia were blessed to have loving parents who taught them to love God, others and themselves. They were also taught to invest in respect, education, high work ethics, and high achievement.The positive training taught at home made it easy for U.J. to be a good student in the public Winter Haven schools graduating from Jewett Junior-Senior High School in 1947. He then went to Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee and received a B.A. Degree. He later studied extensively at the United Armed Forces Information and Education Institute in New York, University of Denver in Denver, Colorado and Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee.An ardent Christian, Ulysses remained a devout member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Florence Villa where he served as Deacon and the Stated Clerk. He also served as an Elder in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Pulaski, Tennessee. An ideal family man, he was married to Thelma Simmons Johnson, a fellow Fiskite for fifty three years. He was the father of Marcus and Melanie Johnson and the grandfather of Nala Alyse Johnson. His wife, children and granddaughter sincerely feel,'Family ties are woven out of tenderness and caring. Out of standing by and sharing. Our memories will comfort and keep him ever near us. We know for the rest of our lifetime, we will dearly prize the family ties that keep us close to those we love.'U. J. served the Winter Haven Community well during his long and visionary career. His first teaching assignment was at Rochelle Junior-Senior High School before he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean war. After his service to his country, he returned to Rochelle where he served as coordinator of the general science program, line coach for the football team and head track and field coach for both the men and women teams. His last position was serving as the school's first guidance counselor. After Rochelle was phased out in 1968, U.J. became a guidance counselor at Polk Community College, later science and technology counselor and finally serving as the Guidance Department Head on both the Winter Haven and Lakeland College Campuses. U.J. was co-founder of CAVE (Cultural Academic Vocational Experience) Service Clubs at the College.Extremely active before and after retirement, he was the recipient of many significant honors including Track and Field Coach of the Year, Community Junior College Student Services Administrator of the Year, Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, Florida Retired AARP Volunteer of the Year and the Top Honor of the Bankers Cup Award by the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce. He was a life member of Samson Masonic Lodge F& A.M., a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., The NAACP, The American Legion, The Jewett Alumni Association, The Fisk University Alumni Association, Toast Masters, Haven Child Care Center, the Florence Villa Redevelopment Agency and Neighborhood Service Center, Retired Educators and the Polk County Historical Society. Perhaps the crowning achievement of all his endeavors was the magnificent publication of The History of Florence Villa Florida and Surrounding Communities.Ulysses was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, many other relatives and close friends. He is survived by his devoted wife, Thelma, much adored children, Marcus and Melanie and his 'Nala Baby,' several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and a host of Winter Haven friends and former students.Through our tears, we thank God for your 91 years and joyfully proclaim that your life was indeed long enough to greatly enrich all of our lives with your love and inspiration. We are most thankful that you lived long enough to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and glorify Him in your actions, prayer and praise. We take comfort in knowing that though you are absent from us, you are indeed present with your Lord.Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant!