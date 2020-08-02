1/1
VALERIE ANN WASILEWSKI
1940 - 2020
VALERIE ANN
WASILEWSKI, 80

LAKELAND - Valerie Ann Wasilewski, 80, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her family at Lakeland Regional Health Center. Valerie was born June 26, 1940, in Peru, Illinois, the oldest daughter of Frank and Ann Kierczynski. Valerie was married to Donald Stanley Wasilewski for 56 years before his passing in 2017.
Valerie was a fun-loving person and a loyal church volunteer. She enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends and escapades with her niece (Diane Reaska, Spring Valley, Illinois), and her most favorite thing in life was spending time with her family. Valerie was immensely proud of her family and leaves them with many wonderful memories of holidays, vacations, and adventures.
As her health declined, Val's strong faith in the Lord sustained her as she eagerly anticipated her reunion with her beloved Don in heaven.
Valerie is survived by her sons, Donald Wasilewski (Lakeland, Florida) and Michael Wasilewski (Grant, Florida), their wives, four granddaughters, three great-grand-daughters, her older brother and younger sister (William Kier-czynski and Rosemary Bogatitus of Spring Valley, Illinois), and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.
A Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W Lemon St, Lakeland, FL 33815, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required at church service.
Please visit
www.stjosephlakeland.org/mass-live-stream to view the live streaming of Valerie's service.
The family would like to extend its deepest thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and all those who assisted Valerie in her final days. Go in Peace. Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
