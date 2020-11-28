VALERIE JANE

BLANTON, 66



BAKERSVILLE, N.C. - Valerie Jane Blanton, 66, of Bakersville, NC passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. A native of Kingsport, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Imogene Greer. She was a retired school teacher. Valerie accepted the Lord as her Savior on June 20, 2016 and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening and old American history and she loved her family very much.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher.

Valerie is survived by her husband, Jerry Blanton of their home; sons: Travis Blanton (Hannah) of Spruce Pine, NC and Joshua Blanton (Jessica) of Grand Junction, CO; brother, David Greer (Lisa) of Bradenton, FL; her grandchildren: Oakley James Blanton and Vayda Perry Blanton.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Ministry, 14192 NC226, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Blanton Family.



