So sorry for your loss. He lives on in heaven and also in your hearts. Sincerely, Debbie Childs
Debbie Childs
July 23, 2020
Condolences to the Jennings family.
Jeremy and Ashley Davis
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as our heart heal in time,you will be miss.But the most beautiful words of wisdom that you left with us will always be in our hearts.Uncle you will be greatly miss,we love ❤ u.
Gwen Jennings
Family
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Family.
Frederick Copeland
Family
July 22, 2020
Janice and family, you have my sincere condolences for the loss of your Father. May he RIP. I pray for peace and strength for all you thru this sad occasion.❤❤
Joanne Jennings
Family
July 22, 2020
I am sorry to hear of cousin Van passing. I am so glad he was at our family reunion 2018 only God knew that would be our last time meeting, you was our matriarch, he will be forever remembered. Ruby
Ruby Hendley
Family
July 22, 2020
To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. My the peace of our Lord rest upon the hearts and minds of the Jennings family. My deepest sympathy to each of you. Gena Womack
Lougeana Womack
July 22, 2020
My condolences to your family.
Hallie McIntosh
Friend
July 22, 2020
I pray you all find comfort and strength in each other through the divine. I will be with you in spirit. Peace and Love
Shannell Grimes
Family
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Janice during this difficult time. God is still Good!!
Dona Rogers
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
