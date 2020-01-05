Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 658-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma L. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma L. Brown Obituary
VELMA L.
BROWN

WINTER HAVEN - The family of Velma L. Brown is saddened to announce her death on December 24, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Velma was born to her late parents Robert and Amelia Kutzke on March 31, 1921 in Bay City, Michigan.
Velma is survived by her two daughters: Darleen (Sal) Porta and Terri (Michael) Phillips, five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Brown, three sisters and two brothers.
At one time Velma was known for her cake decorating, bowling and her love of traveling. Velma moved to Ft. Smith, Arkansas in 1961 until she moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 2004.
A memorial service will be held at Steele's Family Funeral Services on January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -