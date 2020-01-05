|
|
VELMA L.
BROWN
WINTER HAVEN - The family of Velma L. Brown is saddened to announce her death on December 24, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Velma was born to her late parents Robert and Amelia Kutzke on March 31, 1921 in Bay City, Michigan.
Velma is survived by her two daughters: Darleen (Sal) Porta and Terri (Michael) Phillips, five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Brown, three sisters and two brothers.
At one time Velma was known for her cake decorating, bowling and her love of traveling. Velma moved to Ft. Smith, Arkansas in 1961 until she moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 2004.
A memorial service will be held at Steele's Family Funeral Services on January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020