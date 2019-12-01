Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Resources
More Obituaries for VELMA McCALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VELMA "CISSY" McCALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VELMA "CISSY" McCALL Obituary
VELMA 'CISSY'
McCALL, 71

WINTER HAVEN - Velma 'Cissy' McCall, 71, of Jan Phyl Village, Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
She moved to the area in 1957 from her birth place Rosedale, Mississippi. Cissy worked for Oakley Groves in Lake Wales as an accountant with 20 plus years of service and was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Wahneta. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be missed.
Cissy was preceded in death by two siblings Peggy and Jerry. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Bobby W. McCall Sr., two sons Bobby W. McCall, Jr. (Jennifer) and David 'Bryan' McCall (Tonia), and one daughter Kerrie Anne McCall, brother Kerry Robinson, three grandchildren Trevor, Dylan, and Cidney, two great grandchildren Weston and Hunter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Research Institute.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -