VELMA 'CISSY'
McCALL, 71
WINTER HAVEN - Velma 'Cissy' McCall, 71, of Jan Phyl Village, Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
She moved to the area in 1957 from her birth place Rosedale, Mississippi. Cissy worked for Oakley Groves in Lake Wales as an accountant with 20 plus years of service and was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Wahneta. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be missed.
Cissy was preceded in death by two siblings Peggy and Jerry. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Bobby W. McCall Sr., two sons Bobby W. McCall, Jr. (Jennifer) and David 'Bryan' McCall (Tonia), and one daughter Kerrie Anne McCall, brother Kerry Robinson, three grandchildren Trevor, Dylan, and Cidney, two great grandchildren Weston and Hunter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Research Institute.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019