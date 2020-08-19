VENNIE L.YATES, 92SNELLVILLE GA - Vennie L. Yates, age 92, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Snellville, GA. Born February 19, 1928 in Lake City, FL, the daughter of John Chalker Huchingson & Mary Dula Ellis Huchingson.Mrs. Yates was a resident of Snellville since 2003, moving from Bartow.She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow and attended the First Baptist Church of Snellville, Ga. She was the owner and operator of Yates Antiques Store in Bartow for many years. She was a member of Webster Flea Market for 30 years.She is preceded in death by her first husband Edward Pueschell and her second husband E.B. 'Buck' Yates.She was survived by two daughters: Mary Brown (Rusty), Snellville, GA and Vennie Blanchett (Richard), Gainesville, GA; three sons: Tommy Pues-chell, Bartow, Bill Yates (Genevia), Athens, TN, and Lindsey Yates (Connie), Winter Haven, 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the graveside in Bartow Wildwood Cemetery.Condolences to family at: