VERA INEZ
BERRY, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Vera Inez Berry of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was 82. A native of Mississippi, Vera moved here in 1956. She was a retired Retail Clerk, member of the Wahneta Church of God.
Vera was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Sue Berry. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Marvin Berry of Winter Haven; her daughters: Mary Denise Collins (Jammie) of Winter Haven, and Sheila Ann Samples of Lakeland. Vera also leaves behind 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019