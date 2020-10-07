VERA L. LEMASTERS
DENVER, N.C. - Ms. Vera L. LeMasters passed away on October 1, 2020 in Denver, NC. Vera was born in Washington, IN on April 9, 1926 to Carter and Glen Allison. She graduated from Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky in 1948. Upon graduation, Vera married Clarence (Clancy) E. LeMasters (d. 2019).
Vera supported Clancy's calling as a minister in the Indiana and Minnesota Conferences of the United Methodist Church and as a U.S. Navy chaplain. She was a teacher in Newport, RI, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Olathe, KS, Keflavik, Iceland and Winter Park, FL. Vera was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lakeland, FL and was active in a number of charities. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Vera and Clancy retired to Lakeland, FL in 1986. At the time of her death Vera lived with her son, Doug.
Vera had two children. Her daughter, Diane Knippers, died in April 2005.
Vera is survived by her son, Doug, grandson Eric LeMasters, granddaughter Elyse Morris and great-granddaughters Melanie and Emma Morris.
The funeral service for Vera will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL. Due to COVID-19, please RSPV to Nicole Wood at
nwood@firstumc.org if you plan to attend. Masks and social distancing are also required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Lakeland, FL or the Knippers Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Asbury College, Wilmore, KY.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com