VERA MAE
GUY, 76
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Vera Mae Guy, 76, a lifetime Auburndale resident, passed away Thurs. Feb. 13, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mrs. Guy was born July 30, 1943, in Auburndale, to Horace Thomas and Beauton Enis (White) Handley. She was retired from Adams Packing where she was a citrus grader & packer. She graduated from Auburndale High School and was a member of the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. Vera enjoyed shopping, crocheting, reading her Bible and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lessly 'L.S.' Samuel Guy; son Terry; 1 brother and 1 sister.
Vera is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Tim (Micki) Guy, Sr. of Laurel Hill, FL, Derek (Barbara) Guy of Gadsden, AL; sister: Christine Adams of Fyfe, AL; 3 grandchildren: Timothy (Arica) Guy, Jr. of Auburndale, Dustin Guy of Lake Alfred, Mara Guy of Lakeland; 5 gt. grandchildren: Carter, Anthony, Riley, Luke & Alaia; caregiver & friend Barbara Thompson; many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Graveside will be 2:00 pm today Tues. Feb. 18th at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Ave., Auburndale.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020