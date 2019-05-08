|
|
VERA MAE
MATHEWS, 88
LAKE WALES - Vera Mathews of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Lake Wales.
She was born January 30, 1931 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late E.C. and Bernice (Tatum) Dyal. She has been a lifelong resident of the area. She was a Homemaker and a member of the Central Avenue Baptist in Lake Wales, Florida. Vera was a past member of the Lake Wales Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing and crafts.
She is preceded in death by her first husband William P. 'Bill' Cunningham, husband Rev. Guy Mathews, sisters Edna Bracewell, Dot Goff, stepson Randal Mathews.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Bergquist of Winter Haven, FL, sons Charles Cunningham of Lake Wales, FL, Steve Cunningham of Vero Beach, FL, and 1 grandchild.
Graveside service will be held 1:00PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Lake Wales Cemetery. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019