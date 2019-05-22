Home

VERA P. CLARKE

VERA P. CLARKE
VERA P.
CLARKE, 90

LAKELAND - Vera P. Clarke, 90, of Lakeland, died peacefully in her sleep in her apartment on May 18, 2019. Before her retirement, she worked as a registered nurse in local medical offices.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie Clarke; daughter Debbie Rice and daughter-in-law Susi Clarke. Surviving are her daughters Cindy Dunne (Jim), Connie Reynolds (Al), and Frankie Shipper (Frank); son Tommy Clarke; sister-in-law Millie Schaffer (Art); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
At her request, no services will be held.
Donations may be made in Vera's memory to the Friends of the Library, Lakeland, P.O. Box 2502, Lakeland, Florida 33806 or via the library's website.
Published in Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2019
