Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
VERA P. RUCKER

VERA P. RUCKER Obituary
VERA P.
RUCKER, 79

WINTER HAVEN - Vera P. Rucker, 79, of Winter Haven passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2020 at the Oak Haven Rehabilitation Center.
Originally from Leesburg, FL she moved to the area in 1955. Vera worked in the retail industry and at the Polk County School Board where she retired with 10 years of service. She was a member of the Winter Haven chapters of the Moose Lodge and American Legion. A loving mother, grandmother and sister she will be missed.
Vera is survived by three daughters, Chris-ty Fox (Danny) of Winter Haven, Deborah Rowland (Ken) and Alicia Mullen (Gor-don), both of Auburndale; one sister Lyndia Fincke of Durham, NC; three grandchildren, Amber Denney, Nicole Malone (Seth) and Barrett Mullen; one great grandchild Lilly Mal-one.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2nd from 1-2pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with Funeral Services at 2pm.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
