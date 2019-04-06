|
|
VERA VIRGINIA
'Jinnie' COHEE
Lakeland - Vera Virginia 'Jinnie' Cohee, 86, passed away on April 5, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health.
Vera was born June 26, 1932, in Ridgely, Maryland to Amos and Dorothy Ebling.
Vera is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Frank E. Cohee, Jr. (Major US Army Retired); daughters, Cheryl Andrews (Robert) and Hope Cohee; sister, Phyllis Semans; brother, Michael Ebling (Frances); 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her, son, Frank E. Cohee III (2015); daughter, Judy Callaway (2017); siblings, George 'Alden' Ebling (2019), Mary Alice 'Cissie' Hatter (2018), Alvin 'Buster' Ebling (2013); Charles Ebling (2008); Emma Lee Shears (1973) and Dalmus 'Donnie' Ebling (1971)
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to; , .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019