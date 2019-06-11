|
|
VERGIE L.
MCELREATH, 91
LAKELAND - Vergie L. McElreath, age 91, passed away on June 7, 2019.
Vergie was born on February 2, 1928 to Solon and Ethel Wetherington in Lakeland.
Vergie was the school secretary at Medulla Elementary where she was lovingly known as 'Miss Vergie' retiring after 30 years.
Vergie was preceded in death by her husband, James McElreath in 2012.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Becky), Bruce (Twan-da), Gwen Sweat (Mack) and Mark. Her grandchildren, Michele McFadden (Jerry), Danny McElreath (Michelle), Laura Hunter (Steven) and Kayla McElreath. Her great grandchildren, Becca and Matthew McFadden, Nathan and Caiden McElreath, Jaiden, Garrett, Kelsey, Megan, Aubrey and Titus Hunter. Other survivors are Delores Coston (sister), Ron Weth-erington (brother) and Mavis Lovering (sister) and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, Florida 33802. Vergie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am at Medulla Baptist Church, 3930 Old Road 37, Lakeland, Florida 33813 with service to follow at 11:00 am.
Published in Ledger from June 11 to June 12, 2019