VERLIE JEAN
DANIEL
HAINES CITY -Verlie Jean Daniel, 88, of Haines City, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at The Crossroads Nursing Home in Davenport, FL.
She was born on February 10, 1931, in Mayhaw, GA to the late Idus and Miram (Lee) Bowen. She worked at the Haines City Packing House, Environ and as a bus driver before retiring. Verlie was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
She was a avid reader of biographies and history, a wonderful southern cook and a lover of animals. She always had a dog and a few cats that were considered part of the family. Verlie Jean always had time for a visit or a phone call, loved going to thrift stores and out to eat. She always said, 'It doesn't take much to make me happy'; just a cup of coffee or a glass of sweet iced tea, a book and a cigarette and I'm good.'
Verlie Jean was a loving, generous soul, and was sharp with her opinion. Her personality and honesty was a quality of which she will be remembered fondly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert; and daughter Sandra.
There will be no formal service or visitation at Verlie Jean's request. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Polk County at 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL 33881. If you wish to give flowers, you may place them at the grave site at your convenience. Condolences can be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
