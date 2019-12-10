Home

LAKELAND - Verlin Giddens, 86, passed away Dec. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Giddens was born in Red Rock, GA on Aug. 7, 1933. She moved to Lakeland from Georgia in 1953, and worked at Medulla Elementary School's cafeteria for 28 years. She was a member of Medulla Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Giddens also enjoyed cooking, traveling and especially spending time with her family.
Mrs. Giddens was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Giddens. She is survived by her children, Glenn (Kelley) Giddens, Barbara Myers, Elaine (Aubrey) Thompson and Gary (Debbie) Giddens; sister, Carol (Joe) Thompson; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grand.
Visitation will be Thurs. from 1-2 pm at Medulla Baptist Church, followed by a 2 pm service at the church. Interment will take place in Doe Run, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
