VERNON M.
SHELL, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Vernon M. Shell, beloved husband of Patricia Shell for 68 years died June 1, 2020 at the age of 94. He was a devoted father to daughter, Deborah Tyler; husband, Tommy, and son Gregory Shell; wife, Cheryl, his four grandchildren are Lori Ann Senhovich; husband, Chris, Scott Tyler; wife, Samantha, Breanna Jump; husband, Devan, and Jessi. He was blessed with five great grandchildren.
Vern and Pat are charter members of St. John's United Methodist Church.
Vern served two years in the Navy during World War Two. He finished Furman University, then earned his Law Degree from Duke University. After practicing law for several years, Vern went to work for State Farm Insurance Company in the Claims Division. He retired from State Farm after 35 years and has enjoyed a long retirement in Winter Haven, Florida.
There will not be a public service because of the corona virus.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.