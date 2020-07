Or Copy this URL to Share

VERNON

YEOMANS, 78



LAKELAND - Vernon Yeomans, 78, retired Lkld Firefighter, passed 7/13/20. Graveside 10am on Fri. 7/17 at Oak Hill Burial Pk. Central Fl. Casket Store



