Vetra Loretta Dees

Vetra Loretta Dees Obituary
VETRA
DEES

LAKELAND - Vetra Loretta Dees passed into the arms of the Lord on August 29, 2019 surrounded by her family following a long respiratory illness. She was born August 6, 1938 to Marvin & Alta Mae Freeman. She was a lifelong resident of Lakeland.
She attended Lakeland High School. She met the love of her life Robert Dees, they married January 4, 1957 and began their married life in the Marine Corps. After 33 years of marriage, he preceded in her death in 1990.
She was a founding member of Fellowship Restoration Church. She worked at Publix.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and her son in law, Larry.
She is survived by her loving family daughters, Penny Whitt, Kimberly Koche (David), Cheryl Enochs; her sister, Barbara Plank (Dick); brother, James Freeman; grandchildren, Richard, Christopher (Sarah), Lesa (Josh), Andrew (Laura), Sarah, Stephen, Stephanie (Alan), Nicholas (Kirs-tie), Samantha (Wade), & Haley; along with 5 great grandchildren and many loving friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 10-11am at Gentry Morrison Southside Lakeland, FL. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
